City of Midland announces two public hearings on redistricting

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -The City of Midland will hold two Public Hearings on Tuesday, April 26, 2022 at 10 AM and 6 PM in the City Council Chambers

The hearings will take place at City Hall, 300 N. Loraine, Midland, TX 79701 to discuss the Redistricting Plan for the City.

The purpose of the public hearing is to discuss potential options for drawing new district boundaries that comply with applicable law.

Members of the public may provide comments and submit redistricting proposals for the Council to consider. All redistricting proposals and comments should be submitted in accordance with Midland City Council Resolution 2022-024. Please see Redistricting Public Hearing Guidelines link for more details.Redistricting Public Hearing Guidelines

A copy of the current Redistricting Plan options is available on the City of Midland website: https://www.midlandtexas.gov/1031/2022-Redistricting

