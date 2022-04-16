Advertisement

OPD: Shooting Investigation at 10th & Dixie

Odessa Police are on the scene near the DK store.
OPD Investigation
OPD Investigation(CBS7 News)
By Jay Hendricks
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 9:56 PM CDT
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -

UPDATE from OPD: A homicide investigation is underway at 1000 N. Dixie. Around 8:20 pm, police were called in to respond to a gunshot victim. Upon arrival, a man was found to be dead from a gunshot wound. There is a suspect in custody.

-—

Odessa Police say a shooting investigation is underway on 10th and Dixie near the DK Store.

Police urge you to stay out of the area.

OPD will release more information as it becomes available.

Stay with CBS7 and cbs7.com for further updates.

