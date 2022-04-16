OPD: Shooting Investigation at 10th & Dixie

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -

UPDATE from OPD: A homicide investigation is underway at 1000 N. Dixie. Around 8:20 pm, police were called in to respond to a gunshot victim. Upon arrival, a man was found to be dead from a gunshot wound. There is a suspect in custody.

-—

Odessa Police say a shooting investigation is underway on 10th and Dixie near the DK Store.

Police urge you to stay out of the area.

OPD will release more information as it becomes available.

