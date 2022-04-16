Advertisement

DPS: One killed in two vehicle crash in West Odessa

The crash happened about 8:20 pm Friday at W.16th and 1936
motorcycle crash graphic.
motorcycle crash graphic.(MGN Graphics.)
By Jay Hendricks
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 9:09 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - DPS Troopers are confirming that one person in dead, another is hospitalized in serious condition after their motorcycle collided with a passenger vehicle.

SGT. Steven Blanco tells CBS7 that an investigation in underway to try and determine who was driving the motorcycle and who was the passenger.

No other injuries were reported at this time.

Stay with CBS7 and cbs7,.com for further updates.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Major accident on East Loop 338 and Grandview in Odessa
UPDATE: Crash at NE Loop 338 and N. Grandview fatal
Photo of Nathaniel Machuca
Body of missing Midland man found
Man who saved dog from raging L.A. River describes harrowing feat.
WATCH: Man pulled from raging river after attempted rescue of dog caught in current
Mug shot of David Paul Finnegan
Ector County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man now facing pending charges related to hoax device found at the Ector County Courthouse

Latest News

Doris J’s Kitchen celebrates Good Friday with special menu
Head chef and co-owner of Doris J’s Kitchen Derek Brown offers special menus all year round and...
Doris J’s Kitchen celebrates Good Friday with special menu
The station of Christ
20 year Good Friday tradition
45 Illegal immigrants apprehended in Brewster County
45 illegal immigrants apprehended in Brewster County