Doris J’s Kitchen celebrates Good Friday with special menu

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -Doris J’s Kitchen, a Midland soul food cuisine spot crafted a special menu for those observing Lent.

As many choose to give up chicken, beef, or pork for the 40-day fasting season, Doris J’s is frying fish for Good Friday.

Head chef and co-owner of Doris J’s Kitchen Derek Brown offers special menus all year round and the Lenten season is no exception.

Since the restaurant opened two years ago, the kitchen has rolled out special Lent menus for its customers.

“As a chef, it kind of soothes my soul just to be able to accommodate any holiday for any nationality,” said Brown. “But being Lent is a time that I can kind of push my flavors and allow them to taste what we have to offer here at Doris J’s.”

The restaurant says it plans to feed at least 100 customers with the Good Friday menu which offers a variety of blackened, southern-style, or fried catfish including salmon options to choose from.

First-time customers and even regulars say the food is flavored to perfection.

“So the black and catfish is really flavorful, it’s not dry at all and topped off with a little bit of lime, it hits the spot,” said a Doris J’s customer Evidavid Calderon.

Another customer added, “The food is really good and this is my third or fourth time to come over here to eat and I’ll be back again,” said Curtis Crow.

The Doris J’s Kitchen says even though this week ends the 40-day fasting season, the restaurant plans to keep the special Lent menu as an addition to its everyday dishes.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.