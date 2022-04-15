Advertisement

West Texas Gifts of Hope gets big donation from Permian baseball

$750 was donated to West Texas Gifts of Hope.
By Joshua Skinner
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 8:56 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - West Texas Gifts of Hope recently received an unexpected gift from an unusual source: Mojo baseball.

It’s all in the name of Adela Vazquez, a passionate Permian baseball fan who attended every home game.

When Vazquez died of cancer earlier this year, the baseball program decided to do something to honor the woman known as “Wada”.

“She just loved cheering for the boys,” daughter Monica Tschauner said. “She was at every game.”

Fans and players alike recognized her screams from the stands because they were a bit unusual.

“She’d say things like, ‘Wham It,’ and ‘Keep your options open.’ None of these things she would say are really quotes that you say,” Tschauner said.

Nobody seemed to care, least of all Tschauner and her three grandsons.

They were just glad Wada was there, because she wasn’t supposed to be.

“She was told she had six months to live,” Tschauner said.

Diagnosed with breast cancer, Wada turned six months into 26 years.

To honor her this season, the Permian Baseball Booster Club created shirts with Wada’s signature line, raising $750. It donated that money to West Texas Gifts of Hope, which provides services to cancer patients, including things like food, lodging, and transportation.

“I thought to myself, ‘Oh, my goodness,’ and, ‘How kind and compassionate,’” said WTGH Executive Director Brenda Medlock. “I can’t imagine that something like that would come to us.”

It’s especially meaningful for Tschauner, who used to be the WTGH executive director.

“There’s so many what you think are little services, but can mean so much to those patients during a time that they’re struggling and need that hope and that encouragement,” Tschauner said.

Helping patients wham cancer and keep their options open.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are asking everyone to stay away from the area.
Device with ‘bomb components’ destroyed at Ector County Courthouse
Major accident on East Loop 338 and Grandview in Odessa
UPDATE: Crash at NE Loop 338 and N. Grandview fatal
Photo of Nathaniel Machuca
Body of missing Midland man found
Bomb-like device found
CBS7 obtains picture of bomb-like device that was destroyed outside of Ector County Courthouse
Man who saved dog from raging L.A. River describes harrowing feat.
WATCH: Man pulled from raging river after attempted rescue of dog caught in current

Latest News

HIGHLIGHTS: Legacy beats rival Permian for second time in three days
HIGHLIGHTS: Odessa College runs win streak to six with blowouts over NMMI
WEST TEXAS GIFTS OF HOPE
Permian Basin dispatchers sees increase in calls for severe weather
Permian Basin dispatchers sees increase in calls for severe weather