West Texas Gifts of Hope gets big donation from Permian baseball

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - West Texas Gifts of Hope recently received an unexpected gift from an unusual source: Mojo baseball.

It’s all in the name of Adela Vazquez, a passionate Permian baseball fan who attended every home game.

When Vazquez died of cancer earlier this year, the baseball program decided to do something to honor the woman known as “Wada”.

“She just loved cheering for the boys,” daughter Monica Tschauner said. “She was at every game.”

Fans and players alike recognized her screams from the stands because they were a bit unusual.

“She’d say things like, ‘Wham It,’ and ‘Keep your options open.’ None of these things she would say are really quotes that you say,” Tschauner said.

Nobody seemed to care, least of all Tschauner and her three grandsons.

They were just glad Wada was there, because she wasn’t supposed to be.

“She was told she had six months to live,” Tschauner said.

Diagnosed with breast cancer, Wada turned six months into 26 years.

To honor her this season, the Permian Baseball Booster Club created shirts with Wada’s signature line, raising $750. It donated that money to West Texas Gifts of Hope, which provides services to cancer patients, including things like food, lodging, and transportation.

“I thought to myself, ‘Oh, my goodness,’ and, ‘How kind and compassionate,’” said WTGH Executive Director Brenda Medlock. “I can’t imagine that something like that would come to us.”

It’s especially meaningful for Tschauner, who used to be the WTGH executive director.

“There’s so many what you think are little services, but can mean so much to those patients during a time that they’re struggling and need that hope and that encouragement,” Tschauner said.

Helping patients wham cancer and keep their options open.

