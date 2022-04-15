Advertisement

SPECTRUM OF SOLUTION CLIENTS IN THE WORKFORCE

By Hannah Burbank
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 3:53 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Spectrum of Solutions is a non-profit in Midland with the mission to empower people with developmental disabilities. There’s no better way to help that mission than to partner with a locally-owned and operated business in the Permian Basin.

“We’re really happy that we can provide a good work environment for the clients at Spectrum of Solutions that want to get in the workforce and be responsible and feel like they are contributing members to our community,” said Katie Roberts, the communications manager of Kent Companies.

Kent Companies held a job fair for Spectrum of Solution clients and hired around 15 people from the non-profit. The job positions ranged depending on what the individual was interested in.

“We were able to find good fits for people that wanted to be in a more open-facing role and interact with guests on a more day-to-day basis or being in the office where you have similar tasks and you’re not having to interact with the public,” Roberts said.

Kayla Minchew, the executive director of Spectrum of Solutions said after covid-19, the non-profit needed a place for its clients to be reintegrated into the community. Kent Companies filled that need.

Minchew said the organization has four pillars: to inspire, empower, advocate and educate. The opportunities her clients now have, puts those pillars into action.

“They’ve empowered our clients with jobs, they’ve inspired other organizations to hire our clients, and we are getting the opportunity to educate our community on our special needs community and what they are capable of doing and it gives us an opportunity to advocate on behalf of our clients. They are capable, they can work, they do need a purpose,” Minchew said.

Minchew said she is so thankful for the local partnerships and the community working together.

“It is so exciting to see our clients out, I’m a huge fan of our clients, I love our clients and I’m just excited that they get to have a normal opportunity like any other individual,” Minchew said.

