Midland ISD campuses to host parents for Kindergarten Roundup

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -Midland ISD’s Kindergarten Roundup week is set for April 25 to 29.

“Kinder Roundup” is an opportunity for families of next year’s incoming kindergarteners to get familiar with their future school, and receive assistance with enrollment. These events give parents the opportunity to tour the campus, talk to the principal, meet the teachers, and complete forms for next year.

To learn when events are happening, families can contact their neighborhood elementary school for dates and times or visit midlandisd.net/welcome, then click on “Kindergarten”. Midlandisd.net/welcome also features a School Finder tool, for those who aren’t sure where to start.

Families can begin the enrollment process by visiting midlandisd.net/enroll. This will guide parents through the process, which includes creating a Family account on Skyward.

The following documents are needed for enrollment:

Your child’s birth certificate

Your child’s shot record

Your child’s social security card

Parent/guardian ID

Proof of residence (copy of lease or recent utility bill)

Parents needing additional assistance with enrollment can contact their campus or familyaccesshelp@midlandisd.net, or call 432-240-1250.

