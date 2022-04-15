45 illegal immigrants apprehended in Brewster County
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 5:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Brewster County, Texas (KOSA) - 45 illegal immigrants were apprehended in South Brewster County Friday morning.
The apprehensions were part of a joint operation between the Brewster County Sheriff’s Office, US Border Patrol, Texas DPS Air Operations, and Homeland Security.
All suspects were referred to Border Patrol agents for processing and deportation.
