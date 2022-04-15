20 year Good Friday tradition

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -On this good Friday, the Crane Catholic Good Shepherds Church is sharing why Christians celebrate this weekend.

This weekend is more than just getting gifts and candy for those of the Christian faith. This weekend celebrates Jesus Christ’s life and death.

For the last 20 years Crane Catholic Good Shepherds Church has been putting on “The way of the Cross” on Good Friday to honor Jesus’s death.

Today over 100 people came out to participate in the homage or just to watch.

The way of the cross shows off the different stages of how Jesus was crucified. The Good Shepherds Church believes that it is important to keep this tradition going and to always look back on exactly why this day is so important.

“Keep the tradition going and to invite people will try to have it every year so if they want to take their time to come and join us, we are more than welcomed to have a lot of people join us and participate and take part in this.” Organizer Sandra Salcedo

The organizers want people celebrating this weekend to remember what is being celebrated.

Crane Catholic Good Shepherds Church hopes by doing this reenactment for the community people can better understand Jesus’s sacrifice.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.