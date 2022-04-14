Advertisement

Trespasser arrested south of Marathon

Genaro Perchez
Genaro Perchez(Source: Brewster County Sheriff's Office)
By Micah Allen
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 6:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BREWSTER COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) -Wednesday evening, Brewster County Dispatch received a call reporting an individual trespassing on the caller’s property, south of Marathon.

A Brewster County Deputy, along with K9 Latek and a US Border Patrol Agent responded, and found the suspect, Genaro Perchez, on the property. The suspect attempted to run but was quickly apprehended.

Perchez was booked into the Brewster County Jail for evading arrest and was identified as the driver in a previous failed smuggling attempt. Additional charges are pending further investigation.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are asking everyone to stay away from the area.
Device with ‘bomb components’ destroyed at Ector County Courthouse
Major accident on East Loop 338 and Grandview in Odessa
UPDATE: Crash at NE Loop 338 and N. Grandview fatal
Photo of Nathaniel Machuca
Body of missing Midland man found
Bomb-like device found
CBS7 obtains picture of bomb-like device that was destroyed outside of Ector County Courthouse
Man who saved dog from raging L.A. River describes harrowing feat.
WATCH: Man pulled from raging river after attempted rescue of dog caught in current

Latest News

Permian Basin dispatchers sees increase in calls for severe weather
Permian Basin dispatchers sees increase in calls for severe weather
Over the last few weeks, red flag warnings have been keeping dispatchers busy.
Permian Basin dispatchers sees increase in calls for severe weather
Teodoso Rodriguez-Sanchez
Brewster County Sheriff’s Office makes smuggling arrest
Mug shot of Oscar Hernandez-Hernandez
High speed chase in Brewster County leads to smuggling arrest