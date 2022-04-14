Trespasser arrested south of Marathon

BREWSTER COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) -Wednesday evening, Brewster County Dispatch received a call reporting an individual trespassing on the caller’s property, south of Marathon.

A Brewster County Deputy, along with K9 Latek and a US Border Patrol Agent responded, and found the suspect, Genaro Perchez, on the property. The suspect attempted to run but was quickly apprehended.

Perchez was booked into the Brewster County Jail for evading arrest and was identified as the driver in a previous failed smuggling attempt. Additional charges are pending further investigation.

