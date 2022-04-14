Advertisement

Traffic control plan for Spring Fling Egg Hunt

By Micah Allen
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 12:46 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -The City of Odessa would like to tell citizens about some changes to traffic for their Spring Fling Egg Hunt on April 16.

The center section of Dixie is currently under construction. There is one lane for northbound traffic and one lane for southbound traffic. There is no crossing of Dixie.

The on-street parking along Dixie is closed for construction equipment and materials.

All of the other streets are open to traffic as normal.

Here is a full map of the changes:

Traffic Control plan for Spring Fling Easter Egg Hunt
Traffic Control plan for Spring Fling Easter Egg Hunt(City of Odessa)

