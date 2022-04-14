Advertisement

Republican National Committee votes to withdraw from presidential debates group, reports say

The Republican National Committee has decided to leave a presidential debates group, according to reports.(Source: MGN)
By Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 11:31 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
(Gray News) - The Republican National Committee voted unanimously Thursday to withdraw from the Commission on Presidential Debates.

This is according to media reports that cited a statement from Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel, who called the debates group biased.

“Today the RNC voted to withdraw from the biased CPD, and we are going to find newer, better debate platforms to ensure that future nominees are not forced to go through the biased CPD in order to make their case to the American people,” the news release said.

“To be clear, we are not walking away from debates. We are walking away from the CPD.”

The Commission on Presidential Debates was slammed by the RNC for debate timing and what the RNC said was an appearance of partisanship.

Among the issues, the news release criticized “waiting until 26 states had begun early voting before hosting the first presidential debate in 2020″ and “making unilateral changes to previously agreed upon debate formats and conditions, in some cases without even notifying the candidates.”

They also said a moderator at a debate had once worked for Joe Biden.

One of the 2020 debates, the second one, was canceled after the Commission on Presidential Debates made the debate virtual during the coronavirus pandemic.

It was later revealed that former President Donald Trump tested positive for coronavirus on Sept. 26, three days before the first debate, according to an aide’s book. Trump was hospitalized with COVID-19 on Oct. 2, but was released from the hospital on Oct. 5.

The Commission on Presidential Debates was founded in 1987 as a nonprofit, nonpartisan group. Its primary mission is to “sponsor and produce the quadrennial general election debates and to undertake research and educational activities relating to the debates.”

