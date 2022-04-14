Permian Basin dispatchers sees increase in calls for severe weather

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -First responders in the Permian Basin play a vital role in emergency situations and can sometimes be the difference between life and death especially in severe weather conditions.

Day and night, dispatchers connect those to in need of help to first responders.

Their job is not always in the spotlight but is one of the most important especially when severe weather conditions cause a rise in the number of calls.

Over the last few weeks, red flag warnings have been keeping dispatchers busy.

“We definitely receive a lot more 9-1-1 phone calls and that’s due to everyone calling in and if there’s a small fire along highway 80 typically for example we’ll typically get 20-30 9-1-1 phone calls just in the first 15 to 30 minutes.” said City of Midland Public Safety Telecommunicator, Asa Bishop.

Over in Odessa, the telecommunications office gets an average of 17,000 emergency calls a month and that number only grows during severe weather.

At the same time like many organizations there is a shortage of workers.

“We’re budgeted for seven per person shifts, we have four shifts. We’ve been working with anywhere between five people per shift.” Director of Public Safety Communications, Michele Racca.

In most cases, dispatchers have less than 10 seconds to connect law enforcement with those in need of help.

That’s why in recognition of National Telecommunications week, we celebrate the unsung heroes who work tirelessly behind the scenes to make our phone calls their top priority.

“It’s that responsibility and not wanting to do better that really drives us. It feels really horrible and defeating when you could’ve done something more, so it’s that moral and personal obligation to do your best every day,” said Bishop.

To show appreciation this week, remember to thank the first responders behind the scenes for all that they do.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.