Midland Murder Fugitive deported from Mexico

Lupe Galindo was arrested Wednesday
Guadalupe ‘Lupe’ Galindo III
Guadalupe ‘Lupe’ Galindo III(U.S. Marshals Service)
By Jay Hendricks
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 9:19 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The Lone Star Fugitive Task Force is announcing the deportation of Guadalupe ‘Lupe’ Galindo III from the Republic of Mexico to the United States of America.

Today, after more than a year on the run, Galindo was escorted from the Republic of Mexico to Presidio, Texas.

He was handed over to the United States law enforcement officials.

Galindo was wanted by the Midland County Sheriff’s Office for the homicide of Juan M. Anguiano.

On January 30, 2021, law enforcement authorities were called to the 1500 block of Rankin Highway regarding shots fired.

Investigators say a verbal fight happened outside the bar at closing time between multiple people.

The argument then turned physical among those involved resulting in shots fired and the death of Juan M. Anguiano.

Shortly after the warrant for Galindo was issued, the U.S. Marshals Service Lone Star Fugitive Task Midland and Alpine Offices, including the Midland County Sheriff’s Office and the Midland Police Department, began a search for Galindo.

Over more than a year, law enforcement officials received multiple tips on Galindo’s whereabouts. The information led investigators to believe Galindo had fled the United States to avoid apprehension.

After working closely with U.S. Customs and Border Protection(CBP) Officers and Republic of Mexico law enforcement officials, Galindo was removed from the Republic of Mexico through the Presidio Port of Entry.

Galindo was processed by CBP officials and turned over to Deputy U.S. Marshals. Texas Highway Patrol transported Galindo to the Presidio County Jail for booking.

“The cooperative effort between Federal, State, and Local law enforcement and the two countries demonstrates our resolve to pursue dangerous criminal

