Brewster County Sheriff’s Office makes smuggling arrest

Teodoso Rodriguez-Sanchez
Teodoso Rodriguez-Sanchez(Source: Brewster County Sheriff's Office | Source: Brewster County Sheriff's Office)
By Micah Allen
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 5:53 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BREWSTER, Texas (KOSA) -A traffic stop Wednesday morning lead to a smuggling arrest in Brewster County.

A Brewster County Deputy conducted a traffic stop south of Alpine and found the driver, Teodoso Rodriguez-Sanchez attempting to transport 4 illegal immigrants, from Mexico.

Rodriguez-Sanchez was booked for 4 counts of smuggling of persons. The other suspects were referred to US Border Patrol Agents for processing and deportation.

