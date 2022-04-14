Brewster County Sheriff’s Office makes smuggling arrest
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 5:53 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BREWSTER, Texas (KOSA) -A traffic stop Wednesday morning lead to a smuggling arrest in Brewster County.
A Brewster County Deputy conducted a traffic stop south of Alpine and found the driver, Teodoso Rodriguez-Sanchez attempting to transport 4 illegal immigrants, from Mexico.
Rodriguez-Sanchez was booked for 4 counts of smuggling of persons. The other suspects were referred to US Border Patrol Agents for processing and deportation.
