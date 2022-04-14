Arts Council of Midland hosts inaugural Open Show

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -Tuesday night, the Arts Council of Midland office was filled with visitors as they celebrated the work of 47 local artists.

This was the inaugural Open Show. The Open Show exhibit captured a wide variety of the community’s talent. The artists range in age from 16 to 92, with mediums spanning traditional oils and acrylics, to ceramic sculptures, monotype prints, and assemblage.

This exhibit gives artists an opportunity to show their work to gain experience and insight. If an artist is new to exhibiting work, they can begin building their resume as practicing artists. Every artist who submitted work within the guidelines had their work exhibited for a grand total of 81 pieces. Most artwork is available for purchase as well.

For the Open Show, the Arts Council of Midland included juried art prizes, judged by a local art educator. Here are the prize winners:

Best in Show - Sara Kate Owens, “Mary Beth”

First Place - Richard Acosta, “Timelapse Under West Texas Skies”

Second Place - Rebecca L. Dodge, “Rio Grande #1″

Third Place - Mike Richardson, “Goat Head #1″

Honorable Mention - Madison Luikens, “Return to Oneself”

Honorable Mention - Jane Becker, “Homage to Thay”

Honorable Mention - Lisa Frosch, “Song Bird”

Honorable Mention - Kristen Vidal, “She’s Fire & Ice”

Sara Kate Owens and Richard Acosta will have the opportunity to exhibit their work in a dual show at the Arts Council of Midland in 2023. \

The artwork will be on the walls until June 28th. The office is located at 1506 W Illinois. Patrons can go Monday - Friday between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. to view the Open Show and enjoy a cold beverage while you peruse the art and the FMH Foundation Sculpture Garden.

