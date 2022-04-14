Advertisement

Arts Council of Midland hosts inaugural Open Show

Arts Council of Midland hosts inaugural Open Show
Arts Council of Midland hosts inaugural Open Show(Arts Council of Midland)
By Micah Allen
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 1:25 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -Tuesday night, the Arts Council of Midland office was filled with visitors as they celebrated the work of 47 local artists.

This was the inaugural Open Show. The Open Show exhibit captured a wide variety of the community’s talent. The artists range in age from 16 to 92, with mediums spanning traditional oils and acrylics, to ceramic sculptures, monotype prints, and assemblage.

This exhibit gives artists an opportunity to show their work to gain experience and insight. If an artist is new to exhibiting work, they can begin building their resume as practicing artists. Every artist who submitted work within the guidelines had their work exhibited for a grand total of 81 pieces. Most artwork is available for purchase as well.

For the Open Show, the Arts Council of Midland included juried art prizes, judged by a local art educator. Here are the prize winners:

Best in Show - Sara Kate Owens, “Mary Beth”

First Place - Richard Acosta, “Timelapse Under West Texas Skies”

Second Place - Rebecca L. Dodge, “Rio Grande #1″

Third Place - Mike Richardson, “Goat Head #1″

Honorable Mention - Madison Luikens, “Return to Oneself”

Honorable Mention - Jane Becker, “Homage to Thay”

Honorable Mention - Lisa Frosch, “Song Bird”

Honorable Mention - Kristen Vidal, “She’s Fire & Ice”

Sara Kate Owens and Richard Acosta will have the opportunity to exhibit their work in a dual show at the Arts Council of Midland in 2023. \

The artwork will be on the walls until June 28th. The office is located at 1506 W Illinois. Patrons can go Monday - Friday between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. to view the Open Show and enjoy a cold beverage while you peruse the art and the FMH Foundation Sculpture Garden.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are asking everyone to stay away from the area.
Device with ‘bomb components’ destroyed at Ector County Courthouse
Major accident on East Loop 338 and Grandview in Odessa
UPDATE: Crash at NE Loop 338 and N. Grandview fatal
Photo of Nathaniel Machuca
Body of missing Midland man found
Bomb-like device found
CBS7 obtains picture of bomb-like device that was destroyed outside of Ector County Courthouse
Man who saved dog from raging L.A. River describes harrowing feat.
WATCH: Man pulled from raging river after attempted rescue of dog caught in current

Latest News

Some of the migrants Texas Gov. Abbott sent from Texas arrive in Washington, D.C. (CNN)
Migrants bused from Texas arrive in Washington, DC
Traffic Control plan for Spring Fling Easter Egg Hunt
Traffic control plan for Spring Fling Egg Hunt
Guadalupe ‘Lupe’ Galindo III
Midland Murder Fugitive deported from Mexico
Water samples are taken from Lake Boehmer, a toxic lake in West Texas.
Tempers flare in Railroad Commission open meeting with MPGCD