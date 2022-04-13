UTPB hosts Falcon Giving Day

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - UTPB held its third annual Falcon Giving Day Wednesday.

Falcon Giving Day is a 24-hour online fundraising campaign to help provide students with scholarships.

UTPB wants to reach a goal of 300 donors today, if they hit that goal by midnight, a $40,000 donation will be unlocked. Last year’s giving day raised more than $200,000 dollars from 270 donors.

All funds raised during Falcon Giving Day go directly to students through scholarships, UTPB’s Emergency Student Fund, and the food pantry.

Camryn Wesson, Associate Annual Giving Coordinator, said this event opens doors for students who may not otherwise have the means to go to college.

“As someone who benefitted from scholarships,” Wesson said. “I know the stress and the importance of students being able to fund their education. Us doing this provides them an avenue to know that “” Hey you can get your degree.””

Donations will be accepted online until midnight tonight.

You can find a link to UTPB’s donation page here.

