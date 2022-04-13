Thriving United’s Longest Easter Brunch Table expected to feed over 800 people

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -This Easter Sunday, Thriving united is hosting Midland’s first-ever longest table brunch.

The entire 100 block of North Colorado and Texas Avenue will be closed off so Thriving United can bring people to their Easter service and feed them at the longest table.

“At this point, we are actually full. We are over 800 people who have reserved tickets for our free Easter brunch,” said Director of community outreach and spiritual development Tyree Johnson.

For the first-ever event, several local businesses sponsored parts of the table, and one of the organizers Tyree Johnson says they all shared the same vision of bringing the community together.

“After Covid and being separated for so long we felt like it was important to do something for the community that would feed everybody and brings us together in fellowship, inspiration, and has a good time,” said Johnson.

Although this event has never been done before, Johnson says Midlanders were onboard from the start.

“The response has been absolutely overwhelming. We’ve gotten calls every day we’re still getting calls from everyone we’re waiting to open up more tables for everyone involved,” said Johnson.

If any more local businesses want to pitch in and sponsor a table, you can find the link here.

The Midland longest table easter brunch will be held from 1-3 P.M. on Sunday.

