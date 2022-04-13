Stanton Police looking for alleged robber

STANTON, Texas (KOSA) -On April 11, 2022, there was a robbery at the Stripes at 1308 N Lamesa Highway.

The description of the suspect is a Hispanic man wearing a black hoodie with a black muscle shirt and blue jeans, He has tattoos on the left side of his face, neck and chest. The suspect is about 5′8″ to 5′10″ and about 120 pounds. The suspect had the shape of a gun pointed at the Stripes clerk through the hoodie.

If you have any information about this crime or who this suspect may be please call the Stanton Police Department at 432-756-3303.

