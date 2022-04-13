Advertisement

Rockhounds operations staff ready for new season

Crews work to ready the field and concessions stands before the season opener on April 12.
By Joshua Skinner
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 8:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - if you visited Momentum Bank Ballpark Tuesday morning, you likely heard the sounds of baseball, just not the ones you’re used to hearing.

Instead of the crack of the bat, you heard the sounds of drills. Rather than hearing strike three, you heard the sounds of tarps and mowers.

This is perhaps the most important part of the day. Without it, there’d be no entertainment.

“Getting the equipment is half the battle,” said Al Melville, the Midland Rockhounds Concessions Operations Manager.

Melville is in charge of everything on the concourse, including beer, food, and that oh-so-important equipment.

“With the logistics of not being able to get certain things as fast, you have to order earlier, a lot earlier, Melville said. “I ordered a big 72-inch grill for our picnic stand back in October, and it came two weeks ago.”

Just in the nick of time, an option some of the ballpark’s more temperature-dependent delights don’t have.

“Our MiniMelts, for instance, come all the way from Connecticut,” Melville said. “They’re shipped in dry ice in a large container that looks like a hot tub, and it takes them two weeks to get out here.”

The finishing touches were placed on the concourse during the morning, including a new beer stand.”

It’s all so neat and tidy, and Melville makes it seem so simple, which is the point.

So, as you belt out that old-time song during the seventh inning, perhaps you should raise a glass to those who make sure you have one.

