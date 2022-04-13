Major accident on East Loop 338 and Grandview in Odessa

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -

UPDATE:

The scene is now cleared. Traffic is flowing through the intersection. We are waiting to hear from Odessa Police on further details into this crash.

Original Story:

There is a major crash being investigated at East Loop 338 and Grandview in Odessa, according to the Odessa Police Department.

OPD says to expect delays for the next three to four hours and if possible, avoid the area on commutes this morning.

