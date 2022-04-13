Fort Stockton man pleads guilty to firearm and drug charges

ALPINE, Texas (KOSA) -A Fort Stockton man pleaded guilty Wednesday to being a felon in possession of a firearm and possessing meth.

According to court records, on December 5, 2021, Tristian William Zly, 27, was observed in a heated argument with a woman inside his vehicle while parked outside a residence in Fort Stockton. Officers were called to de-escalate the situation. After confronting Zly, officers found a 30-round gun magazine sticking out of Zly’s pocket. On further search of the vehicle, officers found a 9mm gun and a plastic bag containing 299.3 grams of pure methamphetamine.

Further investigation found that Zly had a previous felony conviction and possessed the gun illegally. Zly pleaded guilty to one count of possession with intent to distribute meth and one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm during a drug trafficking crime

A sentencing date has not been scheduled. Zly faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years in prison on the drug charge and a five-year mandatory minimum sentence on the gun charge.

A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering sentencing guidelines and other factors.

