MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -Starting at 9 a.m. Wednesday, the westbound SH 191 main lanes will be closed so rumble strips can be filled in and noise reduced just west of Loop 250.

After westbound is done, eastbound will be done. TxDOT asks drivers to please slow down and obey new traffic patterns for this one day.

