Multiple wildfires in Howard County

By Micah Allen
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 4:41 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
HOWARD, Texas (KOSA) - According to our partners at K-Best Media the Howard County Volunteer Fire Department is reporting multiple wildfires.

The fires are being reported at the following locations:

1) Howard Field Road, East of Coahoma. This grassfire is burning 200 acres and is 0% contained.

2) N. Hwy 87 and County Road 40

3) South Service Road of I-20, mile marker 168

They are asking people to stay away from the area.

