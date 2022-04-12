Multiple wildfires in Howard County

HOWARD, Texas (KOSA) - According to our partners at K-Best Media the Howard County Volunteer Fire Department is reporting multiple wildfires.

The fires are being reported at the following locations:

1) Howard Field Road, East of Coahoma. This grassfire is burning 200 acres and is 0% contained.

2) N. Hwy 87 and County Road 40

3) South Service Road of I-20, mile marker 168

They are asking people to stay away from the area.

