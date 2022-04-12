Midland Christian AD and head football coach, Greg McClendon, resigns

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Midland Christian’s athletic director and head football coach, Greg McClendon, has resigned.

MCS president of the board of trustees confirmed that to CBS7 earlier this evening.

Greg McClendon was arrested about two months ago and charged with failing to report an incident with the intent to conceal neglect or abuse.

Three administrators and another coach were also arrested and charged with McClendon.

As of right now, McClendon is the only one to resign from his position.

Midland Christian has said all 5 administrators and coaches would not be allowed on campus until legal proceedings were finished.

We will continue to update this story as information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.