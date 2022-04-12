Midland approves new service complex for Utilities Department

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - This morning, Midland City council members approved nearly $14 million to fund a brand-new service complex for the utilities department.

Imagine working in an old dilapidated work area where some spaces are even considered condemned.

That’s what the City of Midland Utilities Department says has been dealing with for years. Now, council members approved a new building where all the facilities will be combined.

The buildings were maintained and they had a really long life with the city of midland but they’re at that point where they can’t be maintained for the use of the city anymore.

Sinking, rusting, and old Carl Craigo, Midland Utilities Director, says that’s the work conditions utililies workers have been dealing with.

“That building, nobody wants to go into,” Craigo said. “Nobody wants to stay they don’t even want to eat lunch there.”

The service building was constructed over 60 years ago, so Councilmember Jack Ladd says it was important to approve the funding to have utilities employees work in safer conditions.

“They were literally sinking into the ground because they had built upon an old dumpsite, Ladd said. “There were holes in the wall. The shops that they worked in had bird feces all over them when they came in the morning because they couldn’t keep the birds out because of the holes in the wall.”

The new service complex will house over its 100 employees in-vehicle services facility and solid waste facility.

The water and wastewater facility will be built across the street and create a better functioning work area for all.

“It gives us places to take our vehicles to for fixing them that the vehicle services,” Craigo said. “It gives us an entire building for solid waste to be able to house at one place, and it gives us the ability for water and wastewater to keep and maintain their vehicles that help go out and fix the water mains and wastewater.”

The improvements will include a second floor, a new technology center for water and wastewater, and a conference room.

The city hopes to start construction on the new building in the next two months. Which will take roughly a year and a half to complete.

