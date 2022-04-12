Advertisement

Large grass fire near Highway 115 in Andrews County

fire
fire(MGN)
By Micah Allen
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 4:34 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
ANDREWS COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - According to the Andrews County Sheriff’s Office, a large grass fire has formed.

The fire formed near Highway 115.

The Andrew County Sheriff’s Office they have crews working to extinguish the fire. At this time the cause of the fire is unknown.

They are currently monitoring the fire and how close it gets to the City of Andrews.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Police are asking everyone to stay away from the area.
