Amidst rift, Summer MuMmers hosts kick-off event at Yucca Theatre

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Amidst the controversy surrounding the alienation of a section of its long-time volunteer force, Summer MuMmers kicked off the festivities Sunday at the Yucca Theatre in Midland.

“The Summer MuMmer committee is working really hard and doing a great job and are really excited about this year and looking forward to putting on a great show for everyone to enjoy,” Chris Hall said.

Hall is the co-chair of the Summer MuMmers fundraising committee. He says the Midland Community Theater raises close to $500,000 for the theater and the arts every year.

But controversy has shrouded the MCT of late, with numerous volunteers claiming the theatre has ignored, mistreated, and actively pushed away much of its volunteer base.

Hall has denied a rift between volunteers and the MCT, even going so far as to accuse CBS7 of fabricating controversy. A volunteer-organized Facebook group leveling complaints at Hall and the MCT has swelled to over 300 people.

The latest controversy surrounds the institution of an eight-page code of conduct all volunteers must sign. One long-time volunteer told CBS7 the COC is a “slap in the face”.

Summer MuMmers has been around for almost 75 years. This year, the melodrama is themed around ‘The Game of Homes’ and was written by a longtime MuMmer.

Summer MuMmers is set to take place June 3rd through Labor Day weekend. Tickets for the grand awaited event go on sale on May 1st.

For volunteer opportunities or ticket sale questions, click here or call (432) 570-4111.

