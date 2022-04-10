CBS7 wins three Texas Association of Broadcasters Awards

AUSTIN, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 News took home three Texas Association of Broadcasters Awards for Best Multimedia Journalist (Joshua Skinner), Best Breaking News Coverage (Andrews Bus Crash), and Best Specialty or Beat Reporting (Behind the Badge).

General Manager Don Davis and Multimedia Journalist Joshua Skinner attended the ceremony Saturday night in Austin and accepted the awards on behalf of the station.

