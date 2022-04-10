One family in Odessa is raising efforts for their daughter battling epilepsy

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Emma suffers from a severe form of epilepsy called migratory partial seizures of infancy as a result of a kcnt1 gene defect.

Emma was diagnosed with this at two months old and was suffering from this since she was five days old.

Crawfish for Emma (CBS7 (KOSA))

The fundraiser will help with medical bills and a bathroom remodel that can accommodate Emma.

The plate is only 25 dollars and it will be served with crawfish, corn, potatoes, a side of cornbread, and dessert.

Emma’s parents are really grateful for the continuous support they receive from so many people throughout the Permian Basin.

“Many times as we’ve had officers or friends come over they want to be a part of our family. They want to help or just be there for us and be family,” said Patrick Chadwick.

“It’s reassuring because as a family sometimes you feel that you’re fighting this battle on your own and when we have friends and family reaching out to us and asking how Emma’s doing it just reassures us that we aren’t in this by ourselves,” said Heather Chadwick.

If you wish to attend the ‘Crawfish for Emma’ fundraiser tomorrow, visit 7 Toro Court, Odessa, TX anytime from 4 pm through 7 pm on Sunday, April 9th.

