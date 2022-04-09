Advertisement

Pair arrested in possession of drugs, stolen vehicles and neglected animals, police say

Deputies in Florida arrested two people and recovered stolen vehicles, drugs and mistreated...
Deputies in Florida arrested two people and recovered stolen vehicles, drugs and mistreated animals.(Orange County Sheriff's Office, Florida)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 9:24 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

APOPKA, Fla. (Gray News) - Police in Florida said a tip led them to help rescue several neglected animals along with the arrest of two people.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said deputies in Apopka found 10 guns, one of which was stolen, over a pound of marijuana, three stolen vehicles, and 17 animals that were being mistreated when checking out a recent drug tip.

After following up on a drug tip, TAC deputies in Apopka found 10 guns (one of which was stolen), over a pound of...

Posted by Orange County Sheriff's Office, Florida on Friday, April 8, 2022

Deputies took two people into custody. The items and animals were recovered, according to police.

The sheriff’s office didn’t immediately release the identification of the two arrested.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(MGN)
UPDATE: One killed in major accident on Faudree
Police are asking everyone to stay away from the area.
Device with ‘bomb components’ destroyed at Ector County Courthouse
Officer-involved shooting. (MGN)
Texas Rangers are investigating an officer-involved shooting involving a Midland District Attorney’s Office Investigator
Bomb-like device found
CBS7 obtains picture of bomb-like device that was destroyed outside of Ector County Courthouse
Harris County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Darren Almendarez was killed in a shooting outside of...
Off-duty deputy killed in parking lot shootout, told wife to run

Latest News

In this photo taken on March 17, 2016, Russian President Vladimir Putin, left, poses with Col....
US official: Russia appoints new Ukraine war commander
Amber Alert canceled.
Missing Wisconsin toddler found safe
Ukrainian soldiers walk next to destroyed Russians armored vehicles in Bucha, Ukraine,...
GRAPHIC: Ukraine digs in to fight Russia’s looming eastern offensive
Three fishermen rescued two teens who were swept out to sea in California.
Fishermen rescue teens who were swept out to sea
Three fishermen rescued two teens who were swept out to sea in California.
Fishermen rescue teens who were swept out to sea