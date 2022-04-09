Odessa Attorneys hosts Day of Giving in honor of Rylee Taylor

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -Saturday, in honor of Odessan Rylee Taylor, who passed away in 2019, the Gaven Norris Law Office and Medina Law Firm partnered with the United Supermarkets for a day of giving.

Both law offices, city council members, and local churches spent the morning at the market to surprise and pay for residents’ groceries.

Rylee Taylor who was very involved in student ministries, died at 21-years-old from Leukemia.

Taylor’s love language was gift-giving, so for the last three years on April 9th, family, friends and loved ones apart of the Live Like Rylee Foundation honor her by showing others random acts of kindness.

With the help of many donations, the law offices paid for $4000 worth of groceries including an additional $1000 donated by United Supermarkets.

“It’s a blessing, I’m holding back tears. It’s just a shock because I mean I’m already struggling as it is and on food stamps,” said Corbia Allen, who received free groceries. " It just helps so much for me and my family for someone to bless me like that.”

Gaven Norris added, “When we saw the call to do a random act of kindness, we thought what was the best deal to do with the Bible tells us in Matthew 25: if I’m hungry feed me, if I’m thirsty, get me something to drink. If I’m a stranger, invite me in. So, this is our way to get back to the community,” said Norris.

Taylor also has a Live Like Rylee foundation, to read more on her story or to donate, click here.

