Midland Education Foundation hosts first-ever free Basin Book Festival for children

At the Museum of Southwest, families enjoyed outside activities, games, crafts, and story-time.(KOSA)
By Stephanie Douglas
Published: Apr. 9, 2022 at 4:29 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -Saturday, the Midland Education Foundation hosted its first-ever free Basin Book Festival for children.

The festival also gave away around a thousand children’s books from authors and illustrators all around the country like Chris Baron, Newbery Medal Winner Matt De La Pena, and authors of the fancy nancy series Jane O’Connor and Jennifer Ziegler.

Organizers of the event say the festival is a way to ignite children to be motivated and inspired to read.

“The book festival would be a really good way to get the kids in the district excited about reading, writing and, kind of give a little boost to the literacy initiatives that are being launched,” said Co-chair of Basin Book Festival Emily Smith.

The Basin Book Festival plans to hold another event next year.

