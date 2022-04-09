Winkler County Sheriff’s Office recovered an oilfield explosive device located in the roadway at the intersection of State Highway 115 and Standard Ave

WINKLER COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - UPDATE: The Winkler County Sheriff’s Office has reported that the device was recovered and the scene is cleared.

No other information has been released at this time.

According to the Winkler County Sheriff’s Office, a live oilfield explosive device has been located in the roadway at the intersection of State Highway 115 and Standard Ave.

Winkler County Sheriff’s Office and Kermit VFD are on scene. WCEMS is on standby.

Odessa Police Department Bomb Squad is en route to assess the device.

