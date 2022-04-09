ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - UPDATE: The Odessa Police Department reported that the westbound lanes of I-20 between Grandview and 385 are now open.

No other information has been given at this time.

___________________________________________________________________________________________

According to the Odessa Police Department, Interstate 20 Westbound between Grandview and 385 exits will be closed for several hours due to a large trailer carrying hay bales rolling over on I-20 obstructing the roadway.

OPD is advising drivers to please use alternate routes.

