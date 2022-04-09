Ector County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man now facing pending charges related to hoax device found at the Ector County Courthouse

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - According to the Ector County Sheriff’s Office, David Paul Finnegan, 37, was arrested at approximately 4:00 pm this afternoon in the 3500 Blk of Galahad on a felony warrant for the charge of Tampering of Record (No Bond Permitted) and a warrant for felony theft.

Finnegan is facing pending charges related to the Hoax Device that was found at the Ector County Courthouse on the morning of Friday April 8.

The investigation is still very active and no further information is available for release at this time.

