Midland County Sheriff’s Office and Odessa Chuck Wagon Gang Fundraiser

MCSO and Odessa Chuck Wagon Gang Fundraiser
MCSO and Odessa Chuck Wagon Gang Fundraiser(Midland County Sheriff's Office)
By Micah Allen
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 6:23 PM CDT
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -Midland County Sheriff’s Office and Odessa Chuck Wagon Gang held a fundraiser today for victims of wildfires in central Texas.

The event was held at Fannin Terrace Baptist Church in Midland. Chuckwagon Gang and the Midland Meat Company fixed up plates of hamburgers and sides for $10 a plate.

That money will go to the Eastland community and make sure that the Midland County Mounted Patrol will have the resources to respond to any future disasters.

About $5000 worth of plates were bought through pre-orders. And the county delivered 300 plates to first responders throughout lunchtime.

