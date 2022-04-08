Advertisement

Medical Center Hospital celebrates National Donate Life Month

In 2021, Medical Center Hospital had eight organ donors (patients) that contributed to 37...
In 2021, Medical Center Hospital had eight organ donors (patients) that contributed to 37 organs being transplanted and 22 tissue donors.(KOSA)
By Stephanie Douglas
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 6:11 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -April is National Donate Life Month and to celebrate Medical Center Hospital held a special ceremony to honor its employees who have donated the ultimate gift, the gift of life.

In December of 2014, Odessan Christin Timmons felt called to serve a higher purpose.

“One of our employees’ children needed a kidney,” said Timmons. “He was in stage renal disease as well and they posted on Facebook and said hey is there anyone and I just felt a calling from the Lord and said this is what I want you to do.”

Timmons, touched by her co-workers’ story, started the journey to donate her kidney to then 9-year-old Ethan.

She flew to Boston where he had been receiving care and awaiting the transplant.

“He jumped out of bed as any elementary kid would recovering very quickly,” said Timmons.

Connected ever since, Timmons says now Ethan is a happy and healthy 17-year-old, headed towards his high school graduation.

“It’s emotional knowing of where he was and where he is now and that I was a little bit of a part of that,” said Timmons.

Just like Timmons, Friday several other Medical Center Hospital living donors are celebrating, gathered around a donate life garden dedicated to those who selflessly transformed the lives of others and a reminder to become an organ donor.

“I think it’s something everyone should consider. Just because we have tragedy in our lives doesn’t mean something good cannot come out of it,” said Timmons.

In 2021, Medical Center Hospital had eight organ donors (patients) that contributed to 37 organs being transplanted and 22 tissue donors.

If you would like to become an organ donor and help save a life not just locally but around the world, link here.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(MGN)
UPDATE: One killed in major accident on Faudree
Police are asking everyone to stay away from the area.
Device with ‘bomb components’ destroyed at Ector County Courthouse
Officer-involved shooting. (MGN)
Texas Rangers are investigating an officer-involved shooting involving a Midland District Attorney’s Office Investigator
Bomb-like device found
CBS7 obtains picture of bomb-like device that was destroyed outside of Ector County Courthouse
Harris County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Darren Almendarez was killed in a shooting outside of...
Off-duty deputy killed in parking lot shootout, told wife to run

Latest News

The plate is only 25 dollars and it will be served with crawfish, corn, potatoes, a side of...
One family in Odessa is raising efforts for their daughter battling epilepsy
CBS7 General Manager Don Davis and CBS7 Reporter Joshua Skinner
CBS7 wins three Texas Association of Broadcasters Awards
Mug shot of David Paul Finnegan
Ector County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man now facing pending charges related to hoax device found at the Ector County Courthouse
Both law offices, city council members, and local churches spent the morning at the market to...
Odessa Attorneys hosts Day of Giving in honor of Rylee Taylor
At the Museum of Southwest, families enjoyed outside activities, games, crafts, and story-time.
Midland Education Foundation hosts first-ever free Basin Book Festival for children