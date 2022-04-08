Medical Center Hospital celebrates National Donate Life Month

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -April is National Donate Life Month and to celebrate Medical Center Hospital held a special ceremony to honor its employees who have donated the ultimate gift, the gift of life.

In December of 2014, Odessan Christin Timmons felt called to serve a higher purpose.

“One of our employees’ children needed a kidney,” said Timmons. “He was in stage renal disease as well and they posted on Facebook and said hey is there anyone and I just felt a calling from the Lord and said this is what I want you to do.”

Timmons, touched by her co-workers’ story, started the journey to donate her kidney to then 9-year-old Ethan.

She flew to Boston where he had been receiving care and awaiting the transplant.

“He jumped out of bed as any elementary kid would recovering very quickly,” said Timmons.

Connected ever since, Timmons says now Ethan is a happy and healthy 17-year-old, headed towards his high school graduation.

“It’s emotional knowing of where he was and where he is now and that I was a little bit of a part of that,” said Timmons.

Just like Timmons, Friday several other Medical Center Hospital living donors are celebrating, gathered around a donate life garden dedicated to those who selflessly transformed the lives of others and a reminder to become an organ donor.

“I think it’s something everyone should consider. Just because we have tragedy in our lives doesn’t mean something good cannot come out of it,” said Timmons.

In 2021, Medical Center Hospital had eight organ donors (patients) that contributed to 37 organs being transplanted and 22 tissue donors.

If you would like to become an organ donor and help save a life not just locally but around the world, link here.

