Man sentenced to life in prison for 2018 Midland murder

mug shot of Don Herrera
mug shot of Don Herrera(Midland County Sheriff's Office)
By Micah Allen
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 4:47 PM CDT
MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) -Don Del Real Herrera has been sentenced to life in prison for a murder occurring in April 2018.

This is according to a release sent by Midland County District Attorney Laura Nodolf.

Monday, April 4, 2022, Herrera pleaded guilty to the murder and a jury was selected for the trial. The defendant argued that he committed the murder under the immediate influence of sudden passion from an adequate cause. The evidence concluded on Thursday, April 7, 2022.

The jury began their deliberations on April 8, 2022, and determined that the defendant did not prove that the murder was committed under the influence of sudden passion and sentenced Herrera to life in prison.

Herrera was indicted for killing Francis Ybarra Sanchez by cutting and stabbing Sanchez. The stabbing occurred in Midland in the early morning hours of April 14, 2018.

