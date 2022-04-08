Ector County Jury finds man guilty of aggravated sexual assault

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) -On Friday, April 8, 2022, an Ector County jury found Jesse Felipe Espinosa, guilty on counts 1,3 and 4 of aggravated sexual assualt of a child.

He was found not guilty on count 2.

The jury sentenced him to 12 years in prison on all three counts. The sentences on Counts 1 and 3 will run concurrently. The sentence in Count 4 will run consecutive to the sentences on Counts 1 and 3.

Espinosa, 49, was formally indicted on May 1, 2020, on four counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child, all first-degree felonies, that occurred on April 13, 2020.

