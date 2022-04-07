Advertisement

3:11 Ministries supplies West Texas highschoolers free prom dresses

Recordings of the CBS7 News at 6 broadcast.
By Stephanie Douglas
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 7:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -At 3:11 Ministries in Midland, you can find ball gown dresses, something strapless, or something fun for your perfect prom experience.

“We have all these lovely dresses for any girl who would like to attend prom who otherwise wouldn’t be able to afford a dress,” said Sally Stafford, Executive Director of 3:11 Ministries.

Its 7th annual ‘Perfect Promise Program’ is helping high school girls in need of a prom dress get one at no cost to them.

“We are really blessed to be able to be part of this because these girls come in not knowing what to expect hoping to go to prom, hoping to find the perfect dress, and a majority of the time they do, and they all walk out with a great big smile on their face,” said Stafford.

The non-profit pairs girls with fairy godmothers to choose from thousands of options throughout the warehouse with sizes ranging from zero to 30, some even with the price tag still attached.

“When they find their dress, they can go shop for shoes, jewelry, and make-up,” said Stafford.

So far this prom season 3:11 Ministries has helped around 80 girls find their perfect dress through the program.

Anyone in need of a dress and who lives in West Texas qualifies for the Perfect Promise Program is encouraged to set an appointment through the 3:11 Ministries webpage.

