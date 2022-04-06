Railroad track fire in Brewster County

BREWSTER COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) -– Per Brewster County Sheriff’s Office, a set of railroad tracks West of Marathon caught fire Wednesday morning.

Brewster County Deputies, along with the Marathon Volunteer Fire Department, Alpine Volunteer Fire Department, Texas A&M Forest Service, and a number of ranchers and other volunteers, responded to the fire along the railroad tracks.

The fire was quickly contained, despite high winds and dry conditions. Union Pacific crews will begin repairs, to restore service to the tracks as soon as possible.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

