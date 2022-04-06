Advertisement

Railroad track fire in Brewster County

Photos of a railroad track fire in Brewster County
Photos of a railroad track fire in Brewster County(Brewster County Sheriff's Office)
By Micah Allen
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 12:30 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BREWSTER COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) -– Per Brewster County Sheriff’s Office, a set of railroad tracks West of Marathon caught fire Wednesday morning.

Brewster County Deputies, along with the Marathon Volunteer Fire Department, Alpine Volunteer Fire Department, Texas A&M Forest Service, and a number of ranchers and other volunteers, responded to the fire along the railroad tracks.

The fire was quickly contained, despite high winds and dry conditions. Union Pacific crews will begin repairs, to restore service to the tracks as soon as possible.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of crash scene
Multiple crashes in West Odessa result in fatality
(MGN)
UPDATE: One killed in major accident on Faudree
Photos from the scene of the crash
UPDATE: Major accident along I-20 near FM 1936 in West Odessa reported fatal
Officer-involved shooting. (MGN)
Texas Rangers are investigating an officer-involved shooting involving a Midland District Attorney’s Office Investigator
Sentenced in a Pueblo, Colorado courtroom
Odessa American: Former OFD Firefighter sentenced to 6 years in prison

Latest News

Aphasia is a brain disorder that usually occurs after a stroke or head injury, and it impacts...
Aphasia Center of West Texas explains the impact of Bruce Willis’s diagnosis
Aphasia is a brain disorder that usually occurs after a stroke or head injury, and it impacts...
Aphasia Center of West Texas explains the impact of Bruce Willis’s diagnosis
Midland Victims Coalition
Midland Victims Coalition preparing for Victims Rights Week Ceremony
Fred Urban founded and operated Old School Wrestling.
Local wrestling promoter inducted into Southern Wrestling Hall of Fame