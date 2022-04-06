Midland Victims Coalition preparing for Victims Rights Week Ceremony

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The Midland Victims Coalition met today.

It’s a unique partnership that is made up of all the agencies in Midland that take care of victims in various ways, including counseling.

They meet regularly to discuss the needs of the family involved.

The group is made up of Law Enforcement, the District Attorney’s Office, CASA, Counseling Agencies and others.

Lydia Frescaz is a crime victim.

Her daughter was murdered after years of stalking, and she says there wasn’t anything to help her.

The Midland Victims Coalition was founded because of the death of Lydia’s daughter.

The Midland Victims Coalition will host the annual Victims Awareness Ceremony for Crime Victims’ Rights week on April 26th in Downtown Midland at Centennial Park.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.