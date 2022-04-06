Advertisement

Midland Victims Coalition preparing for Victims Rights Week Ceremony

The ceremony will be held on April 26th ay 1:30 pm
Midland Victims Coalition
Midland Victims Coalition(CBS7 News)
By Jay Hendricks
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 9:34 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The Midland Victims Coalition met today.

It’s a unique partnership that is made up of all the agencies in Midland that take care of victims in various ways, including counseling.

They meet regularly to discuss the needs of the family involved.

The group is made up of Law Enforcement, the District Attorney’s Office, CASA, Counseling Agencies and others.

Lydia Frescaz is a crime victim.

Her daughter was murdered after years of stalking, and she says there wasn’t anything to help her.

The Midland Victims Coalition was founded because of the death of Lydia’s daughter.

The Midland Victims Coalition will host the annual Victims Awareness Ceremony for Crime Victims’ Rights week on April 26th in Downtown Midland at Centennial Park.

