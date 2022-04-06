Man found guilty of murder in Ector County

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) -On Wednesday, April 6, 2022, an Ector County jury found Clinton Saunders, guilty of murder.

The jury sentenced him to 10 years in prison.

On February 4, 2021, Saunders shot and killed Mario Castillo in North Odessa. Saunders was formally indicted on March 9, 2021, for first-degree murder.

At the time of the shooting, Police said their investigation revealed that there had been a disturbance that led to Saunders shooting Castillo.

