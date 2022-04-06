Advertisement

Man found guilty of murder in Ector County

mug shot of Clinton Saunders
mug shot of Clinton Saunders(Ector County Sheriff's Office)
By Micah Allen
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 4:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) -On Wednesday, April 6, 2022, an Ector County jury found Clinton Saunders, guilty of murder.

The jury sentenced him to 10 years in prison.

On February 4, 2021, Saunders shot and killed Mario Castillo in North Odessa. Saunders was formally indicted on March 9, 2021, for first-degree murder.

At the time of the shooting, Police said their investigation revealed that there had been a disturbance that led to Saunders shooting Castillo.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of crash scene
Multiple crashes in West Odessa result in fatality
(MGN)
UPDATE: One killed in major accident on Faudree
Photos from the scene of the crash
UPDATE: Major accident along I-20 near FM 1936 in West Odessa reported fatal
Officer-involved shooting. (MGN)
Texas Rangers are investigating an officer-involved shooting involving a Midland District Attorney’s Office Investigator
Sentenced in a Pueblo, Colorado courtroom
Odessa American: Former OFD Firefighter sentenced to 6 years in prison

Latest News

Hillander Owls give back
Hillander Owls give back
Photos of a railroad track fire in Brewster County
Railroad track fire in Brewster County
Aphasia is a brain disorder that usually occurs after a stroke or head injury, and it impacts...
Aphasia Center of West Texas explains the impact of Bruce Willis’s diagnosis
Aphasia is a brain disorder that usually occurs after a stroke or head injury, and it impacts...
Aphasia Center of West Texas explains the impact of Bruce Willis’s diagnosis