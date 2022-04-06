Local wrestling promoter inducted into Southern Wrestling Hall of Fame

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Fred Urban III, a local wrestler and promoter, was inducted into the IHWE Southern Wrestling Hall of Fame last week.

Urban’s name might not ring a bell, but if you’ve attended a wrestling match in Odessa within the past two decades, the odds are Urban organized it.

“He started a revolution that I don’t think would’ve happened if he wasn’t here,” Urban’s son Trey said.

Last week just before WrestleMania in Arlington, Fred was inducted into the hall of fame.

Trey accepted the award on his behalf.

“I think my father would be honored to at least be remembered in wrestling,” Trey said.

Fred died in 2018, but for nearly two decades, he operated Old School Wrestling (OSW), which guided young West Texans looking to make a career out of wrestling.

“We’ve trained quite a few wrestlers. “The Living Proof” Jastin Taylor. Curt “The Lonestar” Stallion.

Stallion made his way to the top, eventually spending time in the WWE.

“I can say without a doubt that without OSW, there’d be no Curt Stallion,” Camron Rogers, aka Curt Stallion, said. “There’d be no WWE dreams for this small town, podunk kid from West Texas.”

The events Fred organized were often held at Hood Junior High, which is now Wilson & Young Medal of Honor. Some were held in barns at Ector County Coliseum. Much of the proceeds went to schools and charities.

Rogers says these events brought in about 750 people, far more than when he was working his way through the professional ranks years later.

“I was so frickin’ lucky to start there,” Rogers said.

As Rogers and Trey tell it, everything you see now is because of Fred Urban III.

“Texas has become one of the best independent wrestling hotbeds in the world right now, and it’s because, in my opinion, Fred Urban bridged the gap,” Rogers said.

“We lost probably the best West Texas hand in the history of wrestling,” Trey said.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.