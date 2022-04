MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -Hillander School had a fundraiser to give to the Gifts of Hope Organization and raised double their goal.

The Fundraiser was headed by their PE Coach Heather Martin to raise a goal of $15,000 from the school.

Hillander was able to present a check for over $33,000 today to the Gifts of Hope Organization.

