Advertisement

Disney+ subscribers can save this summer at some resort hotels

The hotels feature the same storytelling, detail and guest service found in the theme parks.
The hotels feature the same storytelling, detail and guest service found in the theme parks.(The Walt Disney Company)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 12:28 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Disney+ subscribers can save at select Disney Resort hotels this summer.

People with the streaming service can save up to 25% on rooms for select Disney Deluxe and Deluxe Villa Resorts for stays most nights, July 8 – Sept. 30, 2022.

Just log in using the email associated with your Disney+ subscription to book online.

According to Disney, the hotels feature the same storytelling, detail and guest service found in the theme parks – including some familiar Disney friends hanging around.

Resort guests are also able to get into the four main parks 30 minutes early.

Valid admission and park reservation are required to enjoy the theme parks and special events and are not included in this offer.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of crash scene
Multiple crashes in West Odessa result in fatality
(MGN)
UPDATE: One killed in major accident on Faudree
Photos from the scene of the crash
UPDATE: Major accident along I-20 near FM 1936 in West Odessa reported fatal
Officer-involved shooting. (MGN)
Texas Rangers are investigating an officer-involved shooting involving a Midland District Attorney’s Office Investigator
Sentenced in a Pueblo, Colorado courtroom
Odessa American: Former OFD Firefighter sentenced to 6 years in prison

Latest News

A resident looks for belongings in an apartment building destroyed during fighting between...
GRAPHIC: Mariupol’s dead put at 5,000 as Ukraine braces in the east
FILE - A protester holds a sign demanding justice for Amir Locke at a rally on Saturday, Feb....
No charges filed in no-knock warrant killing of Amir Locke
The announcement from the Justice Department comes hours after Attorney General Merrick Garland...
AG Garland, Commerce Sec. Raimondo test positive for COVID-19
FILE - People stand on the steps of the U.S. Supreme Court, Feb. 11, 2022, in Washington.
Supreme Court reinstates Trump-era water rule for now
FILE - Attorney General Merrick Garland listens during a meeting of the COVID-19 Fraud...
US charges Russian oligarch, dismantles cybercrime operation