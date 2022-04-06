Aphasia Center of West Texas explains the impact of Bruce Willis’s diagnosis

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Bruce Willis’s decision to step away from acting has brought aphasia into the headlines.

A disorder that isn’t well known, but it affects an estimated one out of 250 people in the Permian Basin.

Aphasia is a brain disorder that usually occurs after a stroke or head injury, and it impacts people’s ability to express and understand language.

The Aphasia Center of West Texas is working to bring awareness to the condition because it’s more common than you think.

Imagine being in a foreign country where you don’t speak the language trying to communicate with others.

That’s how people with aphasia feel everyday…they know what they want to say but can’t express it.

“If you just think about the types of things, you would do if you were trapped in this foreign country and you couldn’t maneuver the language, you would use gestures and pictures. You would use drawing and writing to get your message out,” said the Aphasia Center of west Texas’s executive director, Kitty Benik.

The Aphasia Center of West Texas provides resources for patients and their loved ones so a line of communication can stay open between them.

Binek says that even though aphasia patients can’t always communicate effectively, the person they were before the diagnosis still exists.

“Their intellect is intact. Their memories are intact. Their personality is intact. Their creativity, all the things they once enjoyed, all of that…they’re still who they were. They just have a hard time revealing that to people because they are communication challenged,” said Benik.

So as Bruce Willis steps away from a storied acting career, the Aphasia Center wants people to remember that he still has a lot of life left…even with the disorder.

Willis’s national platform brings even more awareness to aphasia and how there is hope for people struggling with it.

“The losses and just the myriad of things that you can imagine in your life that you would lose, if you lost your ability to communicate, that’s all the losses that Bruce Willis is probably going through, that his family is going through, but also our West Texas neighbors that acquire aphasia are going through,” said Benik.

The Aphasia Center will be holding their annual concert at the Horseshoe on Friday, May 6th at 7:30.

The concert is free and there are still a few tables open for event sponsors.

