Advertisement

Study: Record number of road rage shootings happening in U.S., peaking during pandemic

A gun-control advocacy group found that last year was one of the deadliest on record for the U.S.
A gun-control advocacy group found that last year was one of the deadliest on record for the U.S.(Source: Eric Popper via CNN)
By Staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 2:18 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A recent study found road rage shootings are on the rise in the U.S.

Everytown for Gun Safety and Support Fund, a gun-control advocacy group, found 44 people a month were killed or injured in road rage shootings last year, double the average reported in 2019.

And over the last three years, the numbers have increased, according to the advocacy group.

Overall, 728 road rage shootings happened in 2021, the highest number in the six years the group said it has recorded such incidents. And it amounts to someone getting injured or killed every 17 hours.

The group said it doesn’t know what’s causing the increase in road rage shootings, but the pandemic and its effects have brought all kinds of new stressors into people’s lives and worsened existing ones.

The study reports it gathered information from the gun violence archives database, a nonprofit database that gathers and verifies data from law enforcement and government, along with other sources.

Copyright 2022 via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of crash scene
Multiple crashes in West Odessa result in fatality
(MGN)
UPDATE: One killed in major accident on Faudree
Photos from the scene of the crash
UPDATE: Major accident along I-20 near FM 1936 in West Odessa reported fatal
Officer-involved shooting. (MGN)
Texas Rangers are investigating an officer-involved shooting involving a Midland District Attorney’s Office Investigator
Harris County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Darren Almendarez was killed in a shooting outside of...
Off-duty deputy killed in parking lot shootout, told wife to run

Latest News

A woman walks amid destroyed Russian tanks in Bucha, in the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Sunday,...
UN assembly suspends Russia from top human rights body
H&M's new lines of baby clothes for newborns is just one of several ways the company said it is...
H&M releasing line of biodegradable baby clothes
The U.S. Capitol is pictured on April 1, 2022.
Senate votes 100-0 to end Russia trade status, enact oil ban
FILE - Patches cover the back of a Girl Scout's vest at a demonstration of some of their...
Judge tosses Girl Scouts’ recruitment suit vs. Boy Scouts
On Thursday, Google unveiled a new search option that allows you to combine text and images in...
Google rolls out feature that lets you search using images