Rockhounds host Media Day

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -The Midland Rockhounds spoke with the media today at an event.

The organization was promoting the upcoming season.

The hounds are coming back this season with a new look.

And general manager Monty Hoppel says they have good reason to be optimistic for a good season.

“There’s a lot of talk about how good this team is,” Hoppel said. “So we’ll see, you know rosters change all the time, but if the A’s trade some of their big-name players, what you get in return is a lot of great prospects in the minor leagues, and the A’s have been very good about developing players in the minor leagues, and especially in Midland we’ve had a winning tradition, so we’ll see if that’s the same in ‘22.”

The Rockhounds play their first home game April 12th

