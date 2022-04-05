Advertisement

Rockhounds host Media Day

Midland RockHounds new primary logo
Midland RockHounds new primary logo(Midland RockHounds)
By CBS7 Staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 6:36 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -The Midland Rockhounds spoke with the media today at an event.

The organization was promoting the upcoming season.

The hounds are coming back this season with a new look.

And general manager Monty Hoppel says they have good reason to be optimistic for a good season.

“There’s a lot of talk about how good this team is,” Hoppel said. “So we’ll see, you know rosters change all the time, but if the A’s trade some of their big-name players, what you get in return is a lot of great prospects in the minor leagues, and the A’s have been very good about developing players in the minor leagues, and especially in Midland we’ve had a winning tradition, so we’ll see if that’s the same in ‘22.”

The Rockhounds play their first home game April 12th

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of crash scene
Multiple crashes in West Odessa result in fatality
(MGN)
UPDATE: One killed in major accident on Faudree
Photos from the scene of the crash
UPDATE: Major accident along I-20 near FM 1936 in West Odessa reported fatal
Officer-involved shooting. (MGN)
Texas Rangers are investigating an officer-involved shooting involving a Midland District Attorney’s Office Investigator
Sentenced in a Pueblo, Colorado courtroom
Odessa American: Former OFD Firefighter sentenced to 6 years in prison

Latest News

Midland ISD actively working to raise attendance rates
Midland ISD actively working to raise attendance rates
“We’re missing 11% of the students a day, and you just can’t have that and be successful,” said...
Midland ISD actively working to raise attendance rates
Loop 250 project ribbon-cutting ceremony
wildfires
Midland, Pecos Counties sign disaster declaration due to fire dangers